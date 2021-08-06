New website set up to list Covid-19 test centres across Thailand

The site was set up after many people queried the availability of antigen tests and many places discontinued services, CCSA deputy spokesperson Dr Apisamai Srirangsan said on Friday.

“So, CCSA has cooperated with the ‘Tech for Thailand’ volunteer team to gather information on where people can get tested nationwide,” she said.

The koncovid.com website lists available Covid-19 testing centres with details such as type of facility, service charge and telephone number. However, people are advised to call the facility to check if the information is accurate.