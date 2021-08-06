Friday, August 06, 2021

New website set up to list Covid-19 test centres across Thailand

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has launched a new website, koncovid.com, to provide information on where people can go to get tested for Covid-19.

The site was set up after many people queried the availability of antigen tests and many places discontinued services, CCSA deputy spokesperson Dr Apisamai Srirangsan said on Friday.

“So, CCSA has cooperated with the ‘Tech for Thailand’ volunteer team to gather information on where people can get tested nationwide,” she said.

The koncovid.com website lists available Covid-19 testing centres with details such as type of facility, service charge and telephone number. However, people are advised to call the facility to check if the information is accurate.

Apisamai added that people whose body temperature is higher than 37.3 degrees Celsius, those who have come in contact with Covid-19 patients, those who have visited at-risk areas or have risky jobs should take a Covid-19 test.

She also advised that people who test negative after taking an antigen test should go into isolation and take another test two or three days later as the first test may have provided a fake result.

 

“Those who test positive should call the National Health Security Office 1330 hotline or district offices across the city. They can also contact the hospital where they have been tested,” she said.

Published : August 06, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailand
