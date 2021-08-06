Friday, August 06, 2021

in-focus

Thailand hits new record with daily caseload of 21,379 cases, 191 deaths

Thailand surpassed the 20,000 mark for a third day running with 21,379 new Covid-19 infections and 191 deaths on Friday.

Of the 21,379 new patients, 484 were prison inmates.

Meanwhile, 22,172 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Since the epidemic started last year, Thailand has had 714,684 Covid-19 cases, 495,904 of whom have recovered, 212,926 are still in hospital and 5,854 have died.

Separately, another 397,275 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 98,369 their second shot, and 175,190 their third shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 19,632,537.


According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 200.69 million, 181.44 million of whom have recovered, 14.97 million are active cases (94,630 in severe condition) and 4.28 million have died (up by 10,392).


Thailand ranks 39rd on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 36.30 million, followed by India with 31.85 million, Brazil with 20.06 million, Russia with 6.37 million and France 6.23 million.

Published : August 06, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
