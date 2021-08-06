Thailand hits new record with daily caseload of 21,379 cases, 191 deaths

Separately, another 397,275 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 98,369 their second shot, and 175,190 their third shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 19,632,537.



According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 200.69 million, 181.44 million of whom have recovered, 14.97 million are active cases (94,630 in severe condition) and 4.28 million have died (up by 10,392).



Thailand ranks 39rd on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 36.30 million, followed by India with 31.85 million, Brazil with 20.06 million, Russia with 6.37 million and France 6.23 million.