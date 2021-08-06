Foreigners in Thailand can now book their first Covid-19 jab

The Department of Information said the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has earmarked 150,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine donated by the US for foreign residents.

Foreigners of all ages can register for a jab, though the elderly, pregnant women and people with chronic diseases will be given first preference.

The Public Health Ministry has said it will announce guidelines for foreign students and athletes later.

The first jab can be booked via expatvac.consular.go.th or thailandintervac.com