Friday, August 06, 2021

in-focus

Foreigners in Thailand can now book their first Covid-19 jab

Foreigners living in Thailand can now register for their first Covid-19 jab via the Foreign Ministry’s expatvac.consular.go.th website or via the Public Health Ministry’s thailandintervac.com site.

The Department of Information said the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has earmarked 150,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine donated by the US for foreign residents.

Foreigners of all ages can register for a jab, though the elderly, pregnant women and people with chronic diseases will be given first preference.

The Public Health Ministry has said it will announce guidelines for foreign students and athletes later.

The first jab can be booked via expatvac.consular.go.th or thailandintervac.com

Foreigners in Thailand can now book their first Covid-19 jab

Published : August 06, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Hope for Chiang Mai elephants going hungry during pandemic

Published : August 06, 2021

Court orders Prayut to lift media ban immediately

Published : August 06, 2021

Google, PTT named top employers among new Thai graduates

Published : August 06, 2021

Thai authorities set up centre to look after children affected by Covid crisis

Published : August 06, 2021

Latest News

Hope for Chiang Mai elephants going hungry during pandemic

Published : August 06, 2021

Tips for SMEs to boost online food sales

Published : August 06, 2021

SET down as daily cases surge above 20,000 in Thailand

Published : August 06, 2021

Court orders Prayut to lift media ban immediately

Published : August 06, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.