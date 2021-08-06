Rescue riders deployed for 100,000 patients in Bangkok home isolation

The volunteer motorcycle riders carry paracetamol, green chiretta (Fah Talai Jone), thermometers, fingertip oximeters, alcohol sanitiser and face masks, said DDC deputy director-general Dr Opas Karnkawinpong on Thursday. They have already made deliveries to more than 100 patients, he added.

The DDC and City Hall have also deployed more than a dozen special teams to protect the city’s most vulnerable residents. The Comprehensive COVID-19 Response Teams are testing 1,000 people daily, vaccinating at-risk groups such as bedridden patients, and evaluating and promoting Covid-19 safety measures in risky areas such as construction sites, markets and communities.

People who think they may have contracted Covid-19 can call the Department of Disease Control hotline on 1422.

The DDC wants Covid-19 patients and close contacts to enter the treatment system as soon as possible in order to reduce new cases and fatalities. So far, nearly 100,000 patients in Bangkok have been placed in home isolation as the capital logged another 4,713 cases on Friday.