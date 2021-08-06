Friday, August 06, 2021

Bangkok opens 6 new testing units as infections surge

Bangkok is launching six more free Covid-19 testing stations as part of active case-finding in communities aimed at identifying and isolating infected people to stop the virus from spreading.

The move comes amid a surge of cases in the capital, which logged another 4,713 infections on Friday.

“In recent weeks we deployed public health officials to perform testing at selected high-risk communities, but from Saturday onward people can come into one of the six units to receive free testing,” Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Friday.

The six testing units will be at the following locations:

1. Kilapat 2 Sport Ground, Ratchathewi district (500 people per day). Call (02) 354 4212

2. Chaengwattana Government Complex, Lak Si district (1,000 people per day). Call (02) 982 2081-2

3. 72nd Anniversary Stadium, Minburi district (700 people per day). Call (02) 836 9999 ext 3621, 3622

4. Lumphini Park, Pathumwan district (500 people per day). Call (02) 214 1044

5. Under Rama VIII Bridge, Bang Phlat district (600 people per day). Call (02) 424 0056 ext 5657

6. Bangkhae Phirom Market, Bang Khae district (600 people per day). Call (02) 415 0157

“The testing units will use antigen test kits, which can produce results in 30 minutes with more than 90 per cent accuracy,” said the governor. “If you test positive you can get another test via the RT-PCR method at the unit to confirm the result.

“Please bring your ID card and your own pen, and maintain social distancing practices at the testing units,” added Aswin.

Published : August 06, 2021

By : THE NATION

