Saturday, August 07, 2021

in-focus

Court rejects plea for retrial in Hopewell case, upholds Bt24-bn compensation verdict

The Central Administrative Court has rejected the requests of the Ministry of Transport and the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) for a retrial in the Hopewell case, a news source revealed on Friday.

The source cited the court order dated July 13, which not only rejected the Ministry of Transport’s argument that the case had expired in 1998, but also upheld the verdict of the Supreme Administrative Court.

The Supreme Administrative Court's ruling on the case in April 2019 had ordered the ministry and the SRT to pay about Bt24 billion in compensation to Hopewell for terminating the contract.

Hong Kong-based Hopewell Holding’s contract to build an elevated road and train system to ease traffic in the capital was terminated in 1997 when the country was hit by the “tom yam kung” financial crisis. About 10 per cent of the project had been completed at that point.

The long-running saga began in 1990 when the Chatichai Choonhavan government signed a 30-year concession with the private firm to build the Bt80-billion project.

Published : August 07, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Labour department warns employers against deducting govt lockdown compensation

Published : August 07, 2021

Phuket tourism entrepreneurs offer THB200,000 reward for info on Swiss tourist death

Published : August 07, 2021

Bangkok to get 750,000 vaccine doses this month

Published : August 07, 2021

Kind gesture by Si Sa Ket police towards Covid-infected 4-year-old

Published : August 07, 2021

Latest News

New Zealand PM makes 14th birthday special for Thai boy

Published : August 07, 2021

Labour department warns employers against deducting govt lockdown compensation

Published : August 07, 2021

Thai golf queens refocus on tour after missing out on Olympic medals

Published : August 07, 2021

Phuket tourism entrepreneurs offer THB200,000 reward for info on Swiss tourist death

Published : August 07, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.