Saturday, August 07, 2021

Covid death toll hits single-day high of 212

Thailand recorded over 20,000 Covid-19 cases for the fourth day in a row on Saturday and over 200 deaths for the first time since the pandemic began.

Authorities said there were 21,838 new infections and 212 deaths on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 923 were prison inmates.
Meanwhile, 21,108 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the 736,522 cases recorded in Thailand since the epidemic began, 517,012 have recovered, 213,444 are still in hospital and 5,972 have died.

Separately, another 507,015 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 129,652 their second shot, and 10,904 their third dose, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 20,280,108.

According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Saturday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 202.40 million, 181.90 million of whom have recovered, 16.21 million are active cases (95,316 in severe condition) and 4.29 million have died (up by 10,139).

Thailand ranks 37th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 36.44 million, followed by India with 31.89 million, Brazil with 20.10 million, Russia with 6.40 million and France 6.25 million.

Published : August 07, 2021

By : The Nation

