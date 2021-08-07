Covid death toll hits single-day high of 212

Authorities said there were 21,838 new infections and 212 deaths on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 923 were prison inmates.

Meanwhile, 21,108 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the 736,522 cases recorded in Thailand since the epidemic began, 517,012 have recovered, 213,444 are still in hospital and 5,972 have died.

Separately, another 507,015 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 129,652 their second shot, and 10,904 their third dose, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 20,280,108.