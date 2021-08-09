Monday, August 09, 2021

in-focus

Thundershowers forecast for some parts of Thailand, heavy rains on South’s west coast

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Monday that the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

Thundershowers continue over the western part of Thailand with isolated heavy rains on the west coast of the South.

People in these areas should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods, the department said.

Waves in the Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand are expected to rise 1-2 metres high and more than two metres during thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 34-37°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-27°C, highs of 35-37°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-26°C, highs of 35-37°C.

East: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-28°C, highs of 32-36°C; waves 1-2 metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 34-36°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-26°C, highs of 30-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 26-27°C, highs of 35-37°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : August 09, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Thailand recorded 19,603 Covid-19 cases and 149 deaths on Monday

Published : August 09, 2021

Paper on Thai herbs effects in treating Covid withdrawn due to insufficient evidence

Published : August 08, 2021

King extends royal patronage to students orphaned by Covid

Published : August 08, 2021

Volunteer applications for Chula Covid vaccine close ahead of schedule

Published : August 08, 2021

Latest News

UK reports another 27,429 coronavirus cases

Published : August 09, 2021

Chinas Wuhan completes citywide testing to curb COVID-19 resurgence

Published : August 09, 2021

Thailand recorded 19,603 Covid-19 cases and 149 deaths on Monday

Published : August 09, 2021

UK universities to continue online lessons in autumn term despite lockdown lift: media

Published : August 09, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.