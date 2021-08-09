Thundershowers forecast for some parts of Thailand, heavy rains on South’s west coast

Thundershowers continue over the western part of Thailand with isolated heavy rains on the west coast of the South.

People in these areas should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods, the department said.

Waves in the Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand are expected to rise 1-2 metres high and more than two metres during thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 34-37°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-27°C, highs of 35-37°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-26°C, highs of 35-37°C.

East: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-28°C, highs of 32-36°C; waves 1-2 metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 34-36°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-26°C, highs of 30-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 26-27°C, highs of 35-37°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department