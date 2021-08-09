New field hospital on Bang Na-Trat ready to accept Covid-19 patients

The field hospital was set up in cooperation with the Principal Healthcare Group, Magnolia Quality Development Corporation, EEC Engineering Network, T&B Media Global, Dhanin Tawee Chearavanont Foundation, Ariyawararom Foundation and Buddharaksa Foundation.

It is being funded by more than 30 organisations, including the SCG Foundation, Charoen Pokphand Group, MK Restaurant Group and True Corporation.

Dr Athiwat Noiprasit, chief performance coach and risk and quality officer at the Principal Healthcare Group, said the field hospital has more than 50 medics on hand and up to 76 beds equipped with oxygen high-flow pipes.

He said patients in severe condition will be sent to Princ Suvarnabhumi Hospital nearby.

“Registrants’ information will be sent to an assessment centre for evaluation to see if they should be isolated at home, at a field hospital or sent to hospital for treatment,” said Athiwat, who is overseeing operations at the field hospital.