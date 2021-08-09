Bangkok hospital’s ER swamped with Covid-19 patients, laments nurse

Nurse “Nutty Nattaporn” wrote: “In July, there were some 20 to 30 Covid-19 patients awaiting emergency treatment per day, and this month the number has risen to 40. This number will soon rise to 100, which is more than my hospital can accommodate.”

She said the workload is so high that nurses from other wards had to step in. She said the Covid-19 ward can only accommodate 20 patients at a time, and the ER should never be so full that actual emergencies are turned away.

She also said that each patient undergoes so many medical procedures that it takes nearly an hour to tend to them.

The nurse said it is about time relevant organisations acknowledged this problem and tried to solve it, adding that at this rate, they will not be able to save every emergency patient.