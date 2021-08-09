Monday, August 09, 2021

in-focus

Army condemns protesters for defacing Victory Monument

Defence Ministry spokesman Lt-General Kongcheep Tantrawanit on Monday condemned anti-government protestors for defacing the name plaque at the base of Victory Monument in Bangkok on Saturday.

Demonstrators gathered at Victory Monument in Ratchathewi district with a plan to march to the 11th Infantry Regiment, where Prime Minister Prayut resides, to demand his resignation. However, police blocked the route with stacked containers and barbed wire. Anti-riot officers then fired tear gas at protesters on Din Daeng intersection at 3.30pm as the demonstrators attempted to march down Vibhavadi Road. At 5.30pm, police pushed them back to Victory Monument using water cannon, and the protesters called off their rally shortly after.

Army condemns protesters for defacing Victory Monument

“It is completely unacceptable for protesters to use spray paint to graffiti the plaque, which inscribes the names of 801 soldiers, police officers and civilians who died protecting the country in many different conflicts, including the Indochina War, World War II and the Korean War,” said Kongcheep. “This monument was erected in 1942 and has since carried historical importance as well as sentimental value for all Thais.”

“The families of those who died in the battlefields, as well as veterans who were injured in those wars, will not tolerate the action of these protesters,” he added.

Published : August 09, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Thai tourism counts cost of murder in Phuket

Published : August 09, 2021

Bangkok hospital’s ER swamped with Covid-19 patients, laments nurse

Published : August 09, 2021

Modern trade sentiment plummets in Q2 as lockdowns bite

Published : August 09, 2021

Over 23% of Thai population have got their first jab: ministry

Published : August 09, 2021

Latest News

Enjoy K-culture while staying at home

Published : August 09, 2021

Carabao Group and CJ Express Group recognized in Deloitte’s prestigious Thailand’s Best Managed Companies 2021 Awards

Published : August 09, 2021

Thai stocks buck expectations with 1.2% rise

Published : August 09, 2021

Bronze-medal winner Sudaporn to buy house for beloved mother

Published : August 09, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.