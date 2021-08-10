Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Thundershowers forecast for all regions of the country

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Tuesday that the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while a low pressure covers Laos and upper Vietnam.

More rains are forecast for the North, the Northeast and the South with isolated heavy rains on the west coast of the South.

Waves 1-2 metres high and more than two metres high during thundershowers are expected in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand.

All ships should proceed with caution, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-28 degrees Celsius, highs of 34-38°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-27°C, highs of 35-37°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-27°C, highs of 35-38°C.

East: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 26-28°C, highs of 32-37°C; waves 1-2 metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 34-37°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-26°C, highs of 30-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 27-28°C, highs of 33-38°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : August 10, 2021

By : THE NATION

