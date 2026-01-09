AMCHAM welcomes new US envoy, flags America’s 250th anniversary





The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) hosted a member luncheon welcoming Michael G. DeSombre, the US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs and a former US ambassador to Thailand, and introducing Ambassador Sean K. O’Neill as the new US ambassador to Thailand.

AMCHAM said the luncheon gave members an opportunity to hear Ambassador O’Neill’s vision, with remarks highlighting AMCHAM’s long-standing role in strengthening US–Thailand ties, promoting fair trade, driving innovation, supporting education and backing American businesses operating in Thailand.

Ambassador O’Neill also underscored the importance of continued cooperation and reiterated the US commitment to shared prosperity and security, while outlining embassy priorities for the year focused on deepening bilateral cooperation, supporting economic growth and strengthening conditions for trade and investment between the two countries.