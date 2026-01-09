US pledges US$45m for Thailand-Cambodia border recovery, demining and anti-scam work

The United States will provide US$45 million in assistance to Thailand and Cambodia to support ongoing peace efforts, including aid for border-affected communities, mine clearance and action against scammers, a US official said.

At 3pm on Friday (January 9) Bangkok time, Michael George DeSombre, the US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, announced in an online press briefing that Washington would continue supporting the Thai and Cambodian governments in implementing the Kuala Lumpur peace agreement, paving the way for a return to peace, prosperity and stability for both countries and the region.

He said the US package would comprise:

US$15 million for border stabilisation, supporting community recovery and assistance for displaced people;

US$10 million for operations to clear unexploded ordnance; and

US$20 million for initiatives to help both countries tackle scammers, drug trafficking and other programmes.

DeSombre said the United States, under President Donald Trump, has been involved in the Thai-Cambodian peace process since July.

“President Trump attaches great importance to ensuring peace in this region, as he does in other countries,” he said.