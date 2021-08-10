Thai police ready to aid US probe into plot to kill Myanmars UN ambassador

On August 6, VOA News reported that authorities in the US had arrested two Myanmar citizens residing in New York in connection with an alleged plot to kill Kyaw Moe Tun, who was making a three-finger salute in protest against the military coup in Myanmar when he addressed the General Assembly on February 26, 2021 in New York.

According to a news release from the US Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York, Phyo Hein Htut had hatched a plot with an arms dealer in Thailand who sells weapons to the Myanmar military.

Under the plan, Phyo Hein Htut would "hire attackers to hurt the ambassador in an attempt to force the ambassador to step down from his post. If the ambassador did not step down, then the arms dealer proposed that the attackers hired by Htut would kill the ambassador."

The second defendant, Ye Hein Zaw, allegedly was going to send money to Phyo Hein Htut to finance the attack, which was to take place near New York City.

Krisana said that Thai Police is preparing to cooperate with the investigation since the case involved a party from Thailand. “However, so far US authorities have not made any request,” he said.