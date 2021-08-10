Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Bangkok Airways welcomes and congratulates Olympic hero Sudaporn “Taew” Srisondee

Bangkok Airways represented by Mrs. Marisa Pongpattanapun, Director - Ground Services (4th from right) welcomed and congratulated Ms. Sudaporn Srisondee (Taew) (5th from right), the first Thai female boxer who secured an Olympic bronze medal for Thailand at the recent Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Mrs. Marisa also extended a warm welcome to the Thailand Boxing Association team led by Mr. Somchai Poonsawat, Team Manger and Technical Chairman (6th from right) to Samui Airport. The whole team decided to do a required 14 days quarantine in Koh Samui.

They travelled on Bangkok Airways flight PG5171 from Bangkok to Samui which is a specially-operated flight for international passengers transiting in Bangkok to Koh Samui as part of the Samui Plus Model project.

