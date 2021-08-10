Agency demands fair distribution of Pfizer shots among medics

The association’s campaign, titled “Every qualified frontline medical personnel should receive Pfizer”, was launched via Facebook.



“The association invites all frontline medics, who are qualified for a Pfizer shot and have registered, to co-sign the petition. This campaign calls on the government to provide the vaccine we deserve and to demonstrate the power of medical personnel. We have been requesting mRNA vaccines from the start, but now many of us are not eligible. Some hospitals insist on using Pfizer as booster shots only for medics who have received two doses of Sinovac, which does not follow the current criterion.



“The Pfizer vaccine is not being properly distributed as some provinces with low infection rates are getting more doses than the ones with higher infection rates.

“This is affecting our morale and having us question the distribution procedure,” the post read.



The association has also issued a list of steps it wants the Public Health Ministry to take to ensure the Pfizer vaccines are distributed fairly: