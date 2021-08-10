Protest leaders back in jail for violating law, defaming monarchy

Despite their leaders being detained, the movement is going ahead with the rally at Ratchaprasong intersection that is scheduled to kick off at 1pm on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Court threw human-rights lawyer Arnon behind bars after he went to Pathumwan Police Station in response to his arrest warrant. He faces arrest for participating in a rally outside the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre on August 3.

Arnon has also been charged of defaming the monarchy and participating in an illegal gathering. He denies all charges and says he will provide a written explanation in 30 days.

Also on Monday, the Thanyaburi Provincial Court in Pathum Thani found Parit and Panupong guilty of holding an illegal protest outside the Border Patrol Police Region 1 building on August 2. The court has denied bail for both protesters.

The Criminal Court also revoked Parit’s bail request over a lese majeste charge.

Bail requests filed by Arnon and Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul will be considered on September 7.

Jatupat was also detained when he visited Thung Song Hong Police Station in Bangkok on Monday to acknowledge charges related to a rally held at the station on August 3.