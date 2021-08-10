Tuesday, August 10, 2021

in-focus

Air Force defends fruit-flying missions

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has dismissed accusations that it is misusing state assets by deploying aircraft to transport fruit to RATF bases.

RATF spokesperson Air Marshal Thanat Chanampai said on Tuesday that the fruit was transported as part of a government campaign to help farmers. Transportation did not incur extra expenses as the aircraft was already being used for flight training, he added.

Air Force defends fruit-flying missions

His explanation came in response to social media posts earlier this week accusing the RATF of misusing SAAB 340 aircraft to transport mangosteens and longans from Surat Thani, Chiang Mai and Lamphun. Critics complained that deploying air force planes to transport fruit was not cost-effective.

The campaign is a collaboration between the RATF and Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives’ Cooperative Promotion Department to transport 30 tonnes of fruit from three provinces where farmers are facing oversupply, to sell to air force personnel and their families at RATF bases.

Air Force defends fruit-flying missions

“The SAAB 340 aircraft is scheduled to perform regular flight training to improve the skills of pilots and staffers even during Covid-19 situation,” said Thanat. “The RATF did not charter any additional flights apart from the scheduled training flights. Furthermore, the aircraft have plenty of available cargo space.”

He added that the transportation of fruits did not incur any additional expenses for the RTAF.

“Rather, this is a way of making the fullest use of air force assets and personnel to help farmers who are unable to transport their produce to markets due to travel restrictions during Covid-19 situation,” he said.

Air Force defends fruit-flying missions

Published : August 10, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Fisherman survives night of terror at sea after falling overboard

Published : August 10, 2021

Front-line medics get donated Pfizer as US pledges another $55m for Thailand

Published : August 10, 2021

Parliament budget meeting to go ahead amid rumours of snap election

Published : August 10, 2021

Delta variant of Covid-19 fast becoming mainstream, survey shows

Published : August 10, 2021

Latest News

Huawei Empowers Thailand with Digital Technology to Become ASEAN’s Next Digital Hub and Carbon Neutral Leader

Published : August 10, 2021

SET up slightly as Thailand’s infection rate eases

Published : August 10, 2021

Fisherman survives night of terror at sea after falling overboard

Published : August 10, 2021

SCB wins two Best Bank in Thailand awards

Published : August 10, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.