Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Another THB12.6 bn approved for Public Health Ministry personnel

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved THB12.66 billion for Public Health Ministry personnel who have played an important role in tackling the Covid-19 crisis.

The payment covers compensation, overtime, expenses, wages, etc from July to September this year, said government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.

He said the Cabinet on May 5 had approved a payment of THB12.57 billion for Public Health Ministry personnel from April to June.

“As the Public Health Ministry still has to continue various operations, we decided to extend the operation period and payment for ministry personnel in order to mitigate the Covid-19 impact between April and September this year,” he added.

Published : August 11, 2021

By : The Nation

