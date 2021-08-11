We need more equipment, nurses, medics, says Nonthaburi field hospital doctor

The field hospital was set up in the Challenger Hall in Nonthaburi’s Muang Thong Thani housing estate in May to deal with the rising Covid-19 cases in Greater Bangkok.

The doctor, who originally hails from Phramongkutklao Hospital, said in a Facebook post on Wednesday: “The Busarakham field hospital was given 17 additional beds, but it still lacks proper professional support.”

For instance, he said, the hospital needs more ultrasound machines to check patients’ hearts and lungs as X-Ray machines cannot be used in a hall with over 3,000 ill people. Also, he said, though there were eight or nine nurses in each shift to tend to patients in a severe condition, what the hospital really needs is more crisis nurses. In addition, he said, two or three doctors are scheduled to return to their hospitals at the end of the month.

He also thanked the donors of 10 powered air-purifying respirators (PAPR) for medics.