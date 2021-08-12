Rural Doctors Society wants GPO to purchase high-quality antigen test kits, scrap contract for 8.5m sets

The society also urged the GPO to dismiss a contract with Holland Capital, the winner of the organisation’s bidding to procure 8.5 million sets of Lepu Medical Technology antigen test kits.

Society president Dr Supat Hasuwannakit said the GPO had used the lowest price of THB70 per set as criteria without concern for quality.

He claimed that Lepu Medical Technology’s test kits had been wiped out from the US market on May 28 this year under the country’s Food and Drug Administration as the kits had provided inaccurate results.