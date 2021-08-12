Rural Doctors Society wants GPO to purchase high-quality antigen test kits, scrap contract for 8.5m sets

The society also urged the GPO to dismiss a contract with Holland Capital, the winner of the organisation’s bidding to procure 8.5 million sets of Lepu Medical Technology antigen test kits.
Society president Dr Supat Hasuwannakit said the GPO had used the lowest price of THB70 per set as criteria without concern for quality.
He claimed that Lepu Medical Technology’s test kits had been wiped out from the US market on May 28 this year under the country’s Food and Drug Administration as the kits had provided inaccurate results.
“The society confirmed that high-quality antigen test kits in line with WHO standards are necessary to contain the spread of Covid-19,” Supat said.
“Using inaccurate test kits may be a waste of expenses in conducting RT-PCR tests and ruin a patient’s opportunity to receive medical treatment,” he said.
The society also asked Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to investigate the case, instruct the GPO to dismiss the contract and implement antigen test kit standards for sale in Thailand.
“Medics need high-quality antigen test kits to tackle the Covid-19 crisis similar to the armed forces needs for tanks, aircraft and submarines to protect the country,” he added.
Published : August 12, 2021
By : The Nation
