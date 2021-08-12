Thursday, August 12, 2021

Thailand will have over 32 million doses of Pfizer jabs before yearend, promises Anutin

Thailand will receive 32.5 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine within the fourth quarter of this year, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the ministry had placed an order for 20 million doses with Pfizer as part of its vaccine procurement plan. In addition, he said, Pfizer has also offered to send another 10 million doses to the country within this year.

“This, combined with the 2.5 million doses donated by the US – 1.5 million doses of which have already been delivered – will bring the total of Pfizer vaccines up to 32.5 million doses,” Anutin said.

He also confirmed that the ministry had distributed Pfizer doses to frontline medics without any double standards and vowed to complete the vaccination process as soon as possible.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dr Tossaporn Serirak, as a representative of the public, called on the Public Health Ministry to be transparent with the distribution of Pfizer doses.

The move came after many frontline personnel, such as rescue volunteers, garbage collectors and undertakers complained saying that back-office personnel received their jabs first.

Dr Tossaporn also called on the ministry to review the allocation of 40,000 Pfizer doses to foreigners and Thais who want to travel overseas. He said this violating the US donation’s actual aim to vaccinate vulnerable groups first.

Published : August 12, 2021

By : The Nation

