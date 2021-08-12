Another 17 protesters, including two minors, under police detention

Two of the detainees are minors, police said on Thursday.

The Talu Fah pro-democracy group had gathered at Victory Monument on Wednesday and were preparing to march to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s home before their efforts were foiled by police.

Policemen had been deployed to block anti-government groups from heading to the premier’s house, which resulted in clashes at Victory Monument which later moved on to Din Daeng intersection.

The protesters allegedly set fire to a police truck at the intersection and police retaliated by firing rubber bullets and tear gas.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau said as protesters were dispersing from Victory Monument, they lobbed stones and other objects at the windows of 12 traffic-control booths in nearby areas and damaged the traffic light system. The booths damaged are in Pathum Wan, Sala Daeng, Phya Thai, Samyan, Maha Nakhon, Charoenphol, Chula 12, Mahesak, Ratchathewi, Uruphong, Pratunam and Si Ayutthaya intersections.

So far, 11 police officers have sustained injuries from the clash, though seven had minor injuries and have been discharged from the hospital. The remaining four are being treated for wounds caused by broken glass and shrapnel from ping pong bombs lobbed at them by protesters.

Eight police cars and three police motorcycles were reportedly damaged by protesters.

No information has been released on whether any protesters have been injured.