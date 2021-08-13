Friday, August 13, 2021

in-focus

Chula vaccine very effective, claims volunteer after being in high-risk situation

A vaccine volunteer says that the locally made ChulaCov-19 vaccine is highly effective in preventing Covid-19 infection even in high-risk situations, while sharing his experience on social media.

Facebook user Sukrit Terapanyarat, who claimed to have been a volunteer in the human trial phase of Thailand’s first mRNA vaccine “ChulaCov-19” posted his observations on Thursday.

ChulaCov19 is an mRNA vaccine developed by the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania’s Professor Drew Weissman, the world-renowned scientist who invented the technology.

The tests on humans come after successful trials on monkeys and rats. The first phase human trial started on June 14.

“I received two doses of the vaccine at 25 micrograms per dose three weeks apart,” Sukrit said. “After the first dose on June 24, I had mild side-effects, such as headache and fatigue, but no fever, for a few days. After receiving the second dose on July 15, the headache was much worse than after the first dose and I had low fever, which lasted for up to four days.”

Sukrit added that about a week after he received the second dose, his father took a rapid antigen test and found that he was infected. Two of his work colleagues at the office also tested positive in the same week. “This placed me in a high-risk group, as I have been living in the same environment as the infected persons,” he added.

Sukrit said he took his father to a hospital on July 29 when his symptoms worsened. “I was in a high-risk position again as I was wearing only face mask and gloves while helping my father to the hospital,” he said.

“After that day, I remained in isolation for 12 days to monitor the symptoms. Then I took a rapid antigen test and found that I did not have Covid-19.”

Sukrit concluded that the ChualCov-19 vaccine was highly effective even in high-risk situations. “Although the vaccine is effective, it is still recommended to wear face mask and maintain social distancing to protect yourself,” he added.

Chulalongkorn University expected the vaccine to be ready for use by the first or second quarter of 2022.

Published : August 13, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

TAT mulls tourism strategy after adverse US travel advisory

Published : August 13, 2021

Satun’s Koh Lipe temporarily closed after sea gypsies test positive

Published : August 13, 2021

Plan to buy China-made Covid test kits shelved after US faults quality

Published : August 13, 2021

More clinics join forces with NHSO to expand COVID care for patients at home, in communities

Published : August 13, 2021

Latest News

Gold price increases

Published : August 13, 2021

Central Pattana launches ‘Central Kitchen’ reinforcing its position as the best food destination

Published : August 13, 2021

TAT mulls tourism strategy after adverse US travel advisory

Published : August 13, 2021

Satun’s Koh Lipe temporarily closed after sea gypsies test positive

Published : August 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.