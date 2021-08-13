Friday, August 13, 2021

in-focus

Satun’s Koh Lipe temporarily closed after sea gypsies test positive

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Satun’s Koh Lipe temporarily closed...

The 28-day closure of the popular tourist destination Koh Lipe will boost the confidence of local and foreign travellers in the long run, Satun governor Ekkarat Leesen said on Thursday.

His aim is to link the island to the Phuket Sandbox scheme.

Koh Lipe has been shut to outsiders since Monday after 58 of 160 sea gypsies tested positive for Covid-19 via rapid antigen tests. Of the 58, 16 have been admitted to Satun Hospital, while the rest are being quarantined in the Koh Lipe community facilities.

Another 120 people who are at high risk are also being isolated.

“The situation is better thanks to the rapid test kits. The number of new cases has risen slightly but is not expected to rise any further. The Red Cross has also sent more rapid test kits and food, while the subdistrict administrative organisation is also providing help. The situation has stabilised to an extent,” Ekkarat said.

Satun’s Koh Lipe temporarily closed after sea gypsies test positive Satun’s Koh Lipe temporarily closed after sea gypsies test positive The local Social Security branch, which is some 70 kilometres from Koh Lipe, has also been told to take care of social security beneficiaries.

The governor explained that the island had to be closed to tourists, so the number of infections does not get out of hand. Also, he said the island will be cleaned and the authorities will meet business owners to come up with solutions.

The provincial authorities have set up a food supply system for the island’s two communities under lockdown.

He said if there are no new infections in 14 days, a clean-up campaign will be launched before the island opens to tourists after 28 days. He said he is confident tourists will want to visit and he will try to make the island part of the Phuket Sandbox scheme.

Satun’s Koh Lipe temporarily closed after sea gypsies test positive Satun’s Koh Lipe temporarily closed after sea gypsies test positive

Published : August 13, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

TAT mulls tourism strategy after adverse US travel advisory

Published : August 13, 2021

Chula vaccine very effective, claims volunteer after being in high-risk situation

Published : August 13, 2021

Plan to buy China-made Covid test kits shelved after US faults quality

Published : August 13, 2021

More clinics join forces with NHSO to expand COVID care for patients at home, in communities

Published : August 13, 2021

Latest News

Gold price increases

Published : August 13, 2021

Central Pattana launches ‘Central Kitchen’ reinforcing its position as the best food destination

Published : August 13, 2021

TAT mulls tourism strategy after adverse US travel advisory

Published : August 13, 2021

Satun’s Koh Lipe temporarily closed after sea gypsies test positive

Published : August 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.