Satun’s Koh Lipe temporarily closed after sea gypsies test positive

His aim is to link the island to the Phuket Sandbox scheme.

Koh Lipe has been shut to outsiders since Monday after 58 of 160 sea gypsies tested positive for Covid-19 via rapid antigen tests. Of the 58, 16 have been admitted to Satun Hospital, while the rest are being quarantined in the Koh Lipe community facilities.

Another 120 people who are at high risk are also being isolated.

“The situation is better thanks to the rapid test kits. The number of new cases has risen slightly but is not expected to rise any further. The Red Cross has also sent more rapid test kits and food, while the subdistrict administrative organisation is also providing help. The situation has stabilised to an extent,” Ekkarat said.