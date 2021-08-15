7 per cent of population fully vaccinated

As of Friday, 17,239,593 people, or 26 per cent of total population, had been given their first Covid-19 shot, 4,855,000 people, or 7.3 per cent of total population, had got their second shot and 414,066 people, or 0.6 per cent of total population, had got their third shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered to 22,508,659.

In terms of vaccine brands, the total number of vaccine doses administered are as follows:

Sinovac:

▪︎ 7,350,243 people were given their first shot;

▪︎ 3,443,840 people were given their second shot

AstraZeneca:

▪︎ 8,591,197 people were given their first shot;

▪︎ 903,550 people were given their second shot;

▪︎ 190,515 people were given their third shot.

Sinopharm:

▪︎ 1,254,460 people were given their first shot;

▪︎ 488,150 people were given their second shot;

Pfizer:

▪︎ 43,693 people were given their first shot;

▪︎ 19,460 people were given their second shot;

▪︎ 223,551 people were given their third shot.