Sunday, August 15, 2021

in-focus

7 per cent of population fully vaccinated

Over 22.50 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Thailand, the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation said.

As of Friday, 17,239,593 people, or 26 per cent of total population, had been given their first Covid-19 shot, 4,855,000 people, or 7.3 per cent of total population, had got their second shot and 414,066 people, or 0.6 per cent of total population, had got their third shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered to 22,508,659.

In terms of vaccine brands, the total number of vaccine doses administered are as follows:

Sinovac:

▪︎ 7,350,243 people were given their first shot;

▪︎ 3,443,840 people were given their second shot

AstraZeneca:

▪︎ 8,591,197 people were given their first shot;

▪︎ 903,550 people were given their second shot;

▪︎ 190,515 people were given their third shot.

Sinopharm:

▪︎ 1,254,460 people were given their first shot;

▪︎ 488,150 people were given their second shot;

Pfizer:

▪︎ 43,693 people were given their first shot;

▪︎ 19,460 people were given their second shot;

▪︎ 223,551 people were given their third shot.

Bangkok is the province that has administered the highest number of Covid-19 vaccine doses, followed by Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, Chonburi and Pathum Thani.

Published : August 15, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Majority of people believe mastermind behind Aug 7 protests: Nida Poll

Published : August 15, 2021

Justice Ministry rushes production of Thai herb in demand to treat Covid

Published : August 15, 2021

3 million Covid vaccines from China arrive in Bangkok

Published : August 15, 2021

Long queue fails to deter elderly seeking Pfizer vaccine in Samut Prakan

Published : August 15, 2021

Latest News

Majority of people believe mastermind behind Aug 7 protests: Nida Poll

Published : August 15, 2021

Justice Ministry rushes production of Thai herb in demand to treat Covid

Published : August 15, 2021

Industrial estate to come up in EEC for modern auto industry

Published : August 15, 2021

3 million Covid vaccines from China arrive in Bangkok

Published : August 15, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.