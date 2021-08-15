Sunday, August 15, 2021

in-focus

Police issue traffic alert for Bangkok

The Metropolitan Police Bureau and Traffic Police Division have advised motorists in Bangkok to check and avoid using routes where pro-democracy protesters will organise a "car mob" anti-government rally on Sunday from 11am.

According to "1197 Callcentre" Facebook post, the police advised motorists to avoid using the following routes

1. Around Ratchaprasong intersection

2. Democracy Monument - Sai Tai Kao - Rama VII Bridge

3. Si Ayutthaya - Lat Phrao intersection (Ha Yaek Lat Phrao)

4. Phra Samut Chedi - Wongwian Yai

For more information, please visit "1197 Callcentre" Facebook page or contact 1197 anytime.

Published : August 15, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Majority of people believe mastermind behind Aug 7 protests: Nida Poll

Published : August 15, 2021

Justice Ministry rushes production of Thai herb in demand to treat Covid

Published : August 15, 2021

3 million Covid vaccines from China arrive in Bangkok

Published : August 15, 2021

Long queue fails to deter elderly seeking Pfizer vaccine in Samut Prakan

Published : August 15, 2021

Latest News

Majority of people believe mastermind behind Aug 7 protests: Nida Poll

Published : August 15, 2021

Justice Ministry rushes production of Thai herb in demand to treat Covid

Published : August 15, 2021

Industrial estate to come up in EEC for modern auto industry

Published : August 15, 2021

3 million Covid vaccines from China arrive in Bangkok

Published : August 15, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.