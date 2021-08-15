Police issue traffic alert for Bangkok

According to "1197 Callcentre" Facebook post, the police advised motorists to avoid using the following routes
1. Around Ratchaprasong intersection
2. Democracy Monument - Sai Tai Kao - Rama VII Bridge
3. Si Ayutthaya - Lat Phrao intersection (Ha Yaek Lat Phrao)
4. Phra Samut Chedi - Wongwian Yai
For more information, please visit "1197 Callcentre" Facebook page or contact 1197 anytime.
Published : August 15, 2021
By : The Nation
