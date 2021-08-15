Sunday, August 15, 2021

in-focus

TDRI urges govt to prioritise procurement of high-quality vaccines

The Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) has said the country is far from ready to be reopened in 120 days as previously stated by the prime minister.

In an article titled “Investing in Public Health”, published on Tuesday, the TDRI suggested that the focus should be on restoring public health back to normal as swiftly and effectively as possible, in order to resume normal economic activity.


The article was written by TDRI director Saowaruj Rattanakhamfu.
The article said that the government’s tardy management is damaging citizens’ lives and the economy. The country is losing more than THB1.5 billion every month in the tourism sector alone.


Compared to the UK, Israel and Singapore, which have been reopened due to the easing of the pandemic situation, Thailand is still far from returning to normal.
As only 21.9 per cent of the population had got the first vaccine dose, and as many had received Sinovac which is not considered as having high efficacy, Saowaruj said it would be impossible to reopen the country in October as announced by the government.


The TDRI has made the following suggestions:

  1. The government needs to promptly invest in high-quality vaccines, including Favipiravir medication, and transparently inoculate the right target groups.
  2. As the vaccine procurement process is slow, the government should predominantly invest in proactive virus testing. More virus testing points should be set up and antigen test kits should be distributed to business establishments, especially to small and medium-sized enterprises and businesses whose staff are not able to work from home.
  3. Isolate and treat infected patients as soon as possible, especially homeless people and those who live in crowded communities.
  4. Increase compensation for frontline personnel, and provide risk prevention measures for them and their families. Distribution of high-quality vaccine should be the top priority.
  5. Increase the number of staff and volunteers to treat patients who practice isolation at home or at community isolation centres.

Regarding the funding required to implement these five suggestions, Saowaruj said the government can allocate some money from the THB500 billion Royal Decree Loan which was recently released, and from the central budget for fiscal year 2021-22.

“By allocating the money from these sources, the government should be able to find approximately THB1.34 billion in order to bring Thailand back to normal,” said Saowaruj.

Published : August 15, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Pilot plant to make tobacco-based vaccine launched in Bangkok

Published : August 13, 2021

Chula vaccine very effective, claims volunteer after being in high-risk situation

Published : August 13, 2021

Phichit medic who died after booster Pfizer vaccine had underlying health issues

Published : August 13, 2021

Over half of SMEs unlikely to survive six months without government support

Published : August 15, 2021

Latest News

Majority of people believe mastermind behind Aug 7 protests: Nida Poll

Published : August 15, 2021

Justice Ministry rushes production of Thai herb in demand to treat Covid

Published : August 15, 2021

Industrial estate to come up in EEC for modern auto industry

Published : August 15, 2021

3 million Covid vaccines from China arrive in Bangkok

Published : August 15, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.