Sunday, August 15, 2021

in-focus

Long queue fails to deter elderly seeking Pfizer vaccine in Samut Prakan

Senior citizens queued up from the early hours of the day to receive Pfizer shots at Bang Phli Yai Klang temple in Samut Prakan province.

The temple was opened to administer the Pfizer vaccine for Samut Prakan residents who are over 60 years old, and women more than 12 weeks pregnant.
A total of 2,600 Pfizer shots were to be administered to the target groups on Saturday and Sunday. 


The temple was bustling with activity as many elderly people turned up to receive the jab on the last day.
One of the officers said that a few people had queued up at midnight on Saturday, while the inoculation timings are from 7am to 3pm.

Long queue fails to deter elderly seeking Pfizer vaccine in Samut Prakan Long queue fails to deter elderly seeking Pfizer vaccine in Samut Prakan Long queue fails to deter elderly seeking Pfizer vaccine in Samut Prakan Long queue fails to deter elderly seeking Pfizer vaccine in Samut Prakan Long queue fails to deter elderly seeking Pfizer vaccine in Samut Prakan Long queue fails to deter elderly seeking Pfizer vaccine in Samut Prakan

Long queue fails to deter elderly seeking Pfizer vaccine in Samut Prakan Long queue fails to deter elderly seeking Pfizer vaccine in Samut Prakan Long queue fails to deter elderly seeking Pfizer vaccine in Samut Prakan Long queue fails to deter elderly seeking Pfizer vaccine in Samut Prakan Long queue fails to deter elderly seeking Pfizer vaccine in Samut Prakan Long queue fails to deter elderly seeking Pfizer vaccine in Samut Prakan

Published : August 15, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

U.S. FDA approves 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccines for immunocompromised people

Published : August 14, 2021

Phichit medic who died after booster Pfizer vaccine had underlying health issues

Published : August 13, 2021

Thailand will have over 32 million doses of Pfizer jabs before yearend, promises Anutin

Published : August 12, 2021

Nearly 130,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine have been administered

Published : August 11, 2021

Latest News

Majority of people believe mastermind behind Aug 7 protests: Nida Poll

Published : August 15, 2021

Justice Ministry rushes production of Thai herb in demand to treat Covid

Published : August 15, 2021

Industrial estate to come up in EEC for modern auto industry

Published : August 15, 2021

3 million Covid vaccines from China arrive in Bangkok

Published : August 15, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.