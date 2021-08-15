Long queue fails to deter elderly seeking Pfizer vaccine in Samut Prakan

The temple was opened to administer the Pfizer vaccine for Samut Prakan residents who are over 60 years old, and women more than 12 weeks pregnant.

A total of 2,600 Pfizer shots were to be administered to the target groups on Saturday and Sunday.



The temple was bustling with activity as many elderly people turned up to receive the jab on the last day.

One of the officers said that a few people had queued up at midnight on Saturday, while the inoculation timings are from 7am to 3pm.