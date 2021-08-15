Majority of people believe mastermind behind Aug 7 protests: Nida Poll

The poll by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) was conducted from August 9-11 and surveyed 1,318 people aged 18 years and over, across regions, education levels and occupations. The data was collected via telephone interviews, based on simple random sampling method.



When asked if there was someone behind the Free Youth rally on August 7:

51.74 per cent said they believed there was someone behind it;

36.04 per cent said they did not believe there was a mastermind;

12.22 per cent were indifferent/didn’t answer/don’t care.

When asked about their opinion on the protest by the Free Youth group on August 7: