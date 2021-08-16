GPO procuring 8.5 million antigen test kits this month

Sirinut Cheewanphisannukul, GPO deputy director, said the purchase was in line with the National Health Security Office (NHSO)'s terms of reference (TOR), stating that ATKs do not have to pass the World Health Organisation's standards.

She said the GPO, the NHSO and Rajavithi Hospital had improved some details in the TOR to ensure that high-quality ATKs, which are in line with Thai Food and Drug Administration's standards, will be delivered by August.

She added that the GPO would purchase the ATKs as per the agency's procurement regulations, as the NHSO and Rajavithi Hospital had not specified any ATK brands, while there were many ATK vendors who had participated in the bidding.