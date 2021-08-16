Monday, August 16, 2021

in-focus

Thailand Cultural Centre marks 75th Indian independence day

The Thailand Cultural Centre in Bangkok was lit up in the colours of the Indian national flag to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of India, the Facebook page of the Embassy of India in Bangkok said on Sunday.

August 15 is marked as the country's independence from British rule in 1947.

India retained King George VI as head of state until its transition to a full republic, when the nation adopted the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950.

Published : August 16, 2021

By : The Nation

