21,157 new cases, 187 deaths mark another record day for Thailand

Of the 21,157 new cases, 658 are in prisons.

Meanwhile, 20,984 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Since the epidemic kicked off last year, Thailand has had 928,314 Covid-19 cases, 709,646 of whom have recovered, 210,934 are still in hospitals and 7,734 have died.

Separately, another 117,620 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 35,804 their second shot, and 9,087 their third shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 23,592,227.