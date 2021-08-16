Monday, August 16, 2021

21,157 new cases, 187 deaths mark another record day for Thailand

Thailand logged 21,157 new cases and 182 deaths over a 24-hour period on Monday.

Of the 21,157 new cases, 658 are in prisons.

Meanwhile, 20,984 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Since the epidemic kicked off last year, Thailand has had 928,314 Covid-19 cases, 709,646 of whom have recovered, 210,934 are still in hospitals and 7,734 have died.

Separately, another 117,620 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 35,804 their second shot, and 9,087 their third shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 23,592,227.

According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Monday, confirmed cases globally had risen to 208 million, 186.47 million of whom have recovered, 17.16 million are active cases (106,686 in severe condition) and 4.37 million have died (up by 8,095).

Thailand ranks 35th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 37.47 million, followed by India with 32.26 million, Brazil with 20.36 million, Russia with 6.60 million and France with 6.47 million.

Published : August 16, 2021

By : The Nation

