Monday, August 16, 2021

in-focus

Din Daeng police booth destroyed again during protest

The aftermath of Sunday’s clashes between police and hardcore anti-government protesters in Bangkok was revealed on Monday in dramatic images from Din Daeng intersection.

Photos show the twisted burnt wreckage of the Din Daeng police traffic control booth, which has been destroyed at least twice in recent anti-government protests.

On Monday, Din Daeng Police Station deployed officers to manage traffic at the intersection as the traffic light system was knocked out by the attack on the booth.

Investigating officers also found two large, unexploded firecrackers at the site.

On Sunday evening, protesters attempting to march to the prime minister’s residence nearby tried to remove a shipping-container barricade erected by police. Officers responded by firing tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannon, with protesters fighting back with fireworks, bricks and stones.

Car tyres and steel fencing were found inside the traffic booth, while the protest site was littered with fireworks and rubber bullet shells.

Municipal officials began a clean-up operation in the area on Monday morning.

Published : August 16, 2021

By : The Nation

