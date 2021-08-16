Monday, August 16, 2021

in-focus

More clashes as ‘car mob’ rally heads to Prayut’s home

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • More clashes as ‘car mob’ rally hea...

Violent clashes broke out between police and protesters again at the Din Daeng intersection on Sunday as thousands of Bangkok motorists converged to hold a “car mob” rally against the government.

The motorists gathered at key locations including Ratchaprasong and Lat Phrao intersections before heading towards Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s home to demand his resignation over the government’s mismanagement of the Covid-19 crisis. 


The rally, which was held simultaneously in 30 other provinces, was led by red-shirt leader Nattawut Saikuar and fellow red-shirt activist Sombat Boonngam-anong. 
Clashes broke out despite leaders declaring they “come with a flag for peace, not war”.

The Nation Thailand takes a look at what happened on Sunday:

Published : August 16, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Din Daeng police booth destroyed again during protest

Published : August 16, 2021

Pro-democracy group plans march to PM house today

Published : August 16, 2021

Majority of people believe mastermind behind Aug 7 protests: Nida Poll

Published : August 15, 2021

Protesters face up to two years in prison, warns govt spokesman

Published : August 05, 2021

Latest News

Chinese researchers develop new material in glassy state capable of scratching diamond

Published : August 16, 2021

Thai stocks defy downward Asian trend with slight rise

Published : August 16, 2021

Dark Red lockdown extended till end of August

Published : August 16, 2021

More clashes as ‘car mob’ rally heads to Prayut’s home

Published : August 16, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.