More clashes as ‘car mob’ rally heads to Prayut’s home

The motorists gathered at key locations including Ratchaprasong and Lat Phrao intersections before heading towards Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s home to demand his resignation over the government’s mismanagement of the Covid-19 crisis.



The rally, which was held simultaneously in 30 other provinces, was led by red-shirt leader Nattawut Saikuar and fellow red-shirt activist Sombat Boonngam-anong.

Clashes broke out despite leaders declaring they “come with a flag for peace, not war”.

The Nation Thailand takes a look at what happened on Sunday: