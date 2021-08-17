CCSA gives nod to buy 32 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines

“The 32 million doses will comprise 12 million doses of Sinovac, 10 million of Pfizer and 10 million other brands the government is negotiating with, depending on who could deliver the fastest,” he said.

“We expect the negotiations to be completed before the end of September so that Thailand can achieve the target of vaccinating 100 million doses within 2021.”

Taweesilp also said that so far 23.59 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been administered. Some 17.9 million people have received their first jab (25 per cent of the population), while 5.1 million people have received their second jabs (7.1 per cent).

“A total of 974,563 people received Sinovac as the first jab and AstraZeneca as the second jab. So far none has shown severe reactions and there are no deaths linked to the mix-and-match pattern of vaccination,” added Taweesilp.