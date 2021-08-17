Tuesday, August 17, 2021

in-focus

Marium Project kicks off 2 years after baby dugong dies from ingesting plastic

The Natural Resource and Environment Ministry launched the “Marium Project” on Monday, two years after the death of eight-month-old dugong “Marium”.

The dugong died in a nursery tank on August 17, 2019 – three days after she was rescued by the Trang marine park authorities.

The orphaned dugong succumbed after going into shock and efforts to resuscitate her failed. Several pieces of plastic were found in her intestines later, and vets said she also suffered from a blood infection.

Natural Resource and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa announced that the aim of the “Marium Project” is to put in place serious measures to protect marine animals.

He said with the new measures put in place, Thailand’s dugong population should rise to at least 280 next year. The minister also said serious efforts will be made to reduce plastic waste in the sea.

Meanwhile, Trang has marked August 17-23 as dugong preservation week this year.

Published : August 17, 2021

By : The Nation

