Tuesday, August 17, 2021

in-focus

Thammasat set to import Covid-19 vaccines independently

Thammasat University Council announced on Monday that university councillors have unanimously agreed to invoke a regulation that allows it to source medicines and equipment necessary for treating patients.

The regulation stipulates that all relevant departments have the right to offer proposals to independently manufacture, procure, import, distribute and register drugs, medical supplies and equipment necessary for patient care.

The councillors resolved to invoke the regulation because the Thammasat University Hospital has been overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients and the supply of vaccines from the government has been slow.

Signed by university council president Noraniti Setthabut on Monday, the regulation went into effect immediately and will be forwarded to the Cabinet secretariat. This regulation makes Thammasat the second academic institute to import Covid-19 vaccines independently after the Chulabhorn Royal Academy.

Published : August 17, 2021

By : THE NATION

