Three detained protesters test positive for Covid-19

They are among the eight protesters detained in Thanyaburi prison in Pathum Thani early this month and are now under quarantine. All eight protesters underwent a PCR test for Covid-19 on Saturday, while Parit and Promsorn were tested again on Monday for confirmation. Sirichai’s infection was confirmed on Sunday.

All three are being given Favipiravir pills and are perfectly fine with their oxygen levels ranging between 98 and 99 per cent, medical personnel say.

The Department of Corrections is looking into their timelines.

Parit was arrested on August 8 for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree by participating in a rally on August 3. He had previously been arrested on February 9 on lese majeste charges and was released on bail on May 11.