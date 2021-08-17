Tuesday, August 17, 2021

in-focus

Three detained protesters test positive for Covid-19

The Department of Corrections announced on Monday that pro-democracy activists Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, Promsorn "Fah" Veerathamjaree and Sirichai Nathuang have tested positive for Covid-19.

They are among the eight protesters detained in Thanyaburi prison in Pathum Thani early this month and are now under quarantine. All eight protesters underwent a PCR test for Covid-19 on Saturday, while Parit and Promsorn were tested again on Monday for confirmation. Sirichai’s infection was confirmed on Sunday.

All three are being given Favipiravir pills and are perfectly fine with their oxygen levels ranging between 98 and 99 per cent, medical personnel say.
The Department of Corrections is looking into their timelines.

Parit was arrested on August 8 for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree by participating in a rally on August 3. He had previously been arrested on February 9 on lese majeste charges and was released on bail on May 11.

Published : August 17, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Pharmacies, online vendors in trouble for jacking up prices of test kits, Fah Talai Jone

Published : August 17, 2021

Thailand’s tourist sandbox expands to cover more destinations

Published : August 17, 2021

Phetchabun governor dismisses rumours of infection cluster

Published : August 17, 2021

Khao Yai closes 2 key attractions over rainy season

Published : August 17, 2021

Latest News

Pharmacies, online vendors in trouble for jacking up prices of test kits, Fah Talai Jone

Published : August 17, 2021

Apec report forecasts 6.4% growth in 2021 after strong Q1

Published : August 17, 2021

Thailand’s tourist sandbox expands to cover more destinations

Published : August 17, 2021

Phetchabun governor dismisses rumours of infection cluster

Published : August 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.