Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Thailand hits new record with 239 deaths, 20,128 infections

Thailand’s toll from Covid-19 hit a new high on Tuesday with 239 deaths, while new infections stood at 20,128.

Of the new cases, 272 were found in prisons

Meanwhile, 20,791 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Since the epidemic kicked off last year, Thailand has had 948,442 Covid-19 cases, 730,437 of whom have recovered, 210,032 are still in hospitals and 7,973 have died.

Separately, another 374,171 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 118,681 their second shot, and 15,646 their third shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 24,100,631.

According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Tuesday, confirmed cases globally had risen to 208.71 million, 187.10 million of whom have recovered, 17.23 million are active cases (107,165 in severe condition) and 4.38 million have died (up by 7,627).

Thailand ranks 34th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 37.74 million, followed by India with 32.25 million, Brazil with 20.38 million, Russia with 6.62 million and France with 6.48 million.

Published : August 17, 2021

By : The Nation

