Police deny using live bullets on Bangkok protesters

Din Daeng police station vowed to press charges of computer crime and defamation against the person who released the clip.

Police insist only rubber bullets were used on protesters, who clashed with officers outside the station.

Some protesters were reportedly treated for bullet injuries, including a man in critical condition at Rajavithi Hospital with a gunshot wound to his head.

Bangkok Metropolitan Police Bureau said 13 protesters were arrested after participating in Monday’s protest.

Eight of those arrested were adults and five were children aged under 18. All were charged with violating the emergency decree while some were also charged with joining an illegal gathering and carrying a weapon (knife) without reason.

Police said they also seized several items at the protest, including the magazine from a Glock BB gun, four motorcycles, a hammer, a pocketknife, a chemical mask and a gas mask.

Two police were injured but did not need to be admitted to hospital. Four police booths were damaged.