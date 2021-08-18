Wednesday, August 18, 2021

in-focus

Thalu Fah protesters clash with police at Tuesday rally

The “Thalu Fah” pro-democracy group gathered at Ratchaprasong Intersection in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district at 3pm on Tuesday in an anti-government rally that demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

At around 4pm the crowd marched to the Royal Thai Police Headquarters on Rama I Road and reportedly threw bags of pink paint at the front gate.

Thalu Fah protesters clash with police at Tuesday rally

Crowd-control police responded by using water cannon, managing to drive the protesters back to Ratchaprasong Intersection, after which they formed a line in front of Police General Hospital to prevent the demonstrators from advancing.

Thalu Fah protesters clash with police at Tuesday rally Thalu Fah protesters clash with police at Tuesday rally

Some of the protesters dispersed from Ratchaprasong and at around 5pm regrouped at Sam Liam Din Daeng junction in Ratchathewi district, where they held a rally on Monday in a bid to march to Prayut’s residence on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, which prompted the police to deploy containers and barriers on the road to block the rallyists.

Thalu Fah protesters clash with police at Tuesday rally

At 6pm crowd-control police were deployed at Sam Liam Din Daeng to monitor the situation. Protesters reportedly lobbed firecrackers and flares at the officers, who responded by firing tear-gas canisters to prevent the crowd from storming the barriers.

At around 8.30pm the demonstrators retreated to Din Daeng Flats and Pracha Songkro Intersection and later dispersed.

Thalu Fah protesters clash with police at Tuesday rally

After the rallyists left the area, police reportedly found three unexploded homemade bombs near Victory Monument.

They set up a barrier around the area while waiting for an EOD team to dispose of the bombs.

Thalu Fah protesters clash with police at Tuesday rally

Published : August 18, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Two Sinovac doses 98% effective against death, severe symptoms: DDC expert

Published : August 18, 2021

Daily Covid-19 deaths reach new high on Wednesday at 312 deaths with 20,515 new infections

Published : August 18, 2021

Rains ease across country as southwest monsoon weakens

Published : August 18, 2021

Banks in Bangkok malls can open till 8pm from Aug 18

Published : August 17, 2021

Latest News

Afghan Taliban tries to form inclusive government, promising amnesty, peace, women’s rights

Published : August 18, 2021

7 more Japan prefectures to be put under state of emergency

Published : August 18, 2021

N. Korea reports no coronavirus cases: WHO

Published : August 18, 2021

Laos asks Thailand to help Lao workers

Published : August 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.