Man rushes wife to police station over breathing difficulty

The incident happened on Tuesday evening.

Krisanapaisan Srisodchumpawat, a witness and a man who contacted the Erawan Medical Centre for the couple, told media that the couple had visited two hospitals for a Covid-19 test but as the hospitals refused to give them one, the couple decided to return to their home in Udomsuk.

While on the way home, the husband sensed that his wife had difficulty breathing, so he immediately took her to the police station nearby for help.

Krisanapaisan also said both husband and wife were infected with Covid-19, according to results of test kits at the station.

Ambulances later arrived at the police station and took both to hospital.

The husband was reportedly under treatment at Bang Na Hospital and his wife at Kluaynamthai Hospital.