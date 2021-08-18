Wednesday, August 18, 2021

in-focus

Man rushes wife to police station over breathing difficulty

A man decided to take his wife to Phra Khanong police station in Bangkok as the woman developed breathing difficulties after two hospitals reportedly refused to give them Covid-19 tests.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening.

Krisanapaisan Srisodchumpawat, a witness and a man who contacted the Erawan Medical Centre for the couple, told media that the couple had visited two hospitals for a Covid-19 test but as the hospitals refused to give them one, the couple decided to return to their home in Udomsuk.

While on the way home, the husband sensed that his wife had difficulty breathing, so he immediately took her to the police station nearby for help.

Krisanapaisan also said both husband and wife were infected with Covid-19, according to results of test kits at the station.

Ambulances later arrived at the police station and took both to hospital.

The husband was reportedly under treatment at Bang Na Hospital and his wife at Kluaynamthai Hospital.

Man rushes wife to police station over breathing difficulty Man rushes wife to police station over breathing difficulty

Published : August 18, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Mae Sot hospital employs ‘village headmen’ to help deal with Covid-19 caseload

Published : August 18, 2021

TAT estimates 2021 tourist revenue at THB625 bn, most from domestic travel

Published : August 18, 2021

Bangkok now struggling with surge in dengue patients

Published : August 18, 2021

Cabinet okays Communicable Diseases Act draft amendment

Published : August 18, 2021

Latest News

Mae Sot hospital employs ‘village headmen’ to help deal with Covid-19 caseload

Published : August 18, 2021

TAT estimates 2021 tourist revenue at THB625 bn, most from domestic travel

Published : August 18, 2021

China okays longan shipments from 56 exporters

Published : August 18, 2021

Bangkok now struggling with surge in dengue patients

Published : August 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.