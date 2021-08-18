Cabinet okays Communicable Diseases Act draft amendment

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said the draft amendment was proposed by the Public Health Ministry.
She said emergency public health management was added to the draft amendment to separate management in normal conditions away from a critical situation that may affect public order or state security.
Traisuree said announcement of a State of Emergency may therefore not be necessary in the future.
She added that the Cabinet also approved a move for the Council of State to consider improving measures to protect frontline medical staff and volunteers.
Published : August 18, 2021
By : The Nation
