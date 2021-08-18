Wednesday, August 18, 2021

in-focus

House panel to summon PM over police crackdown on Bangkok protests

The House committee on law, justice and human rights said on Wednesday it would summon Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to explain the police crackdown on anti-government protests at Din Daeng intersection in Bangkok.

The move comes after the police failed to send a representative to Wednesday’s meeting of the committee. Prayut also acts as Commander of the Royal Thai Police.

Wednesday’s meeting heard from representatives of the National Human Rights Commission, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Department of Law Enforcement, and operators of condominiums affected by the crackdown.

Pornchan Ruangpornpinsawai, acting chairman of The Capital Ratchaprarop-Vibhavadi condominium, complained the Din Daeng condo had been caught in the crossfire between protesters and police. CCTV cameras, windows and other condo assets had been damaged and destroyed since August 1, she added.

Its manager Sukhontha Boonman said the condo had been identified as a location used by police to snipe at protesters, which had caused panic among the building’s residents.

She asked why protesters had to use Din Daeng intersection as their battlefield.

"Meanwhile, we would like to ask the prime minister to stop using the area [Din Daeng intersection] to confront protesters," she added.

Committee chairman Sira Jenjaka, Palang Pracharath Party MP for Bangkok, complained that three committees were currently investigating the protests and police crackdown, causing overlaps and redundancy.

"Therefore, we will ask House Speaker Chuan Leekpai to decide which committee is responsible for investigating this case," he said.

Published : August 18, 2021

By : The Nation

