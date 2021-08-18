House panel to summon PM over police crackdown on Bangkok protests

The move comes after the police failed to send a representative to Wednesday’s meeting of the committee. Prayut also acts as Commander of the Royal Thai Police.

Wednesday’s meeting heard from representatives of the National Human Rights Commission, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Department of Law Enforcement, and operators of condominiums affected by the crackdown.

Pornchan Ruangpornpinsawai, acting chairman of The Capital Ratchaprarop-Vibhavadi condominium, complained the Din Daeng condo had been caught in the crossfire between protesters and police. CCTV cameras, windows and other condo assets had been damaged and destroyed since August 1, she added.

Its manager Sukhontha Boonman said the condo had been identified as a location used by police to snipe at protesters, which had caused panic among the building’s residents.

She asked why protesters had to use Din Daeng intersection as their battlefield.

"Meanwhile, we would like to ask the prime minister to stop using the area [Din Daeng intersection] to confront protesters," she added.