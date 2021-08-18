Wednesday, August 18, 2021

PM says restrictions could be lifted next month amid signs of infection slowdown

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday announced Covid-19 restrictions could be eased next month amid signs the infection rate is slowing. However, tighter Covid-19 safety measures were needed to combat the outbreak of Delta variant, he said via Facebook.

Prayut acknowledged the daily caseload had risen above 20,000 since lockdown measures were imposed last month but said the number of patients recovering is now higher than the infection rate.


He said his main concern was the fatality rate, especially among the vulnerable group of elderly people and those with underlying health conditions. 
Thailand’s daily Covid death toll soared to a record 312 on Wednesday.


Prayut said the infection rate will likely reach its peak this month before dropping in September. This would allow authorities to adjust the control measures and relax some restrictions on businesses and activities, he added.


The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) recently extended lockdown measures in Bangkok and 28 other provinces until the end of August. 
The CCSA has meanwhile decided to elevate safety measures under the Universal Prevention method to be practised by every individual.


The 10-point Universal Prevention method is as follows:

  1. Leave home only when absolutely necessary.
  2. Stay at least 1-2 metres away from others outside.
  3. Wear a face mask inside a cloth mask at all times, at home and in public, especially around elderly and high-risk groups.
  4. Wash hands with soap or alcohol gel frequently, including before meals, after using the bathroom, after coughing, or after touching shared objects. 
  5. Avoid touching your face mask, face, eyes, mouth and nose.
  6. People aged over 60 or with chronic conditions must avoid leaving home if possible. If not, they should minimise the time they spend outside. 
  7. Clean and sanitise frequently touched surfaces, equipment or physical environment.
  8. Use separate personal items.
  9. Eat freshly cooked food and do not share dishes or cutlery.
  10. If you have Covid-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with an infected person or high-risk location, test yourself with an Antigen Test Kit or visit the nearest hospital.

“Please strictly follow these Universal Prevention measures amid this high-risk situation, and be patient,” said Prayut. He also expressed gratitude for the work of medics, front-line personnel, volunteers and every organisation involved in the battle against Covid-19. 


“We are seeking every solution to manage this crisis and revitalise the country and its economy as soon as possible,” he concluded.

Published : August 18, 2021

By : The Nation

