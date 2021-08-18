Rail Dept vows to upgrade Thai railway to international level

The document contains three measures to upgrade the electrified rail service:

1. Standards for the design, installation, testing and verification of power distribution systems. The standards will apply to mainline commuter trains and intercity trains powered by AC electricity.

2. Standard requirements for transformers used in substations, to power the AC drive system or to power ancillary services for electrified main lines.

3. Standards for all rolling stock.

The Department of Rail Transport is also preparing international standards for civil infrastructure, mechanical and rail transport vehicles, electrical and signalling, and safety standards.