Wednesday, August 18, 2021

in-focus

Rail Dept vows to upgrade Thai railway to international level

The Department of Rail Transport on Wednesday approved a draft document to establish international standards for Thailand’s electric train system.

The document contains three measures to upgrade the electrified rail service:

1. Standards for the design, installation, testing and verification of power distribution systems. The standards will apply to mainline commuter trains and intercity trains powered by AC electricity.

2. Standard requirements for transformers used in substations, to power the AC drive system or to power ancillary services for electrified main lines.

3. Standards for all rolling stock.

The Department of Rail Transport is also preparing international standards for civil infrastructure, mechanical and rail transport vehicles, electrical and signalling, and safety standards.

Published : August 18, 2021

Related News

Korat officials accuse Tesco store of concealing outbreak for 26 days

Published : August 18, 2021

PM’s order could sink controversial deal for Chinese ATKs

Published : August 18, 2021

PM says restrictions could be lifted next month amid signs of infection slowdown

Published : August 18, 2021

House panel to summon PM over police crackdown on Bangkok protests

Published : August 18, 2021

Latest News

Rail Dept vows to upgrade Thai railway to international level

Published : August 18, 2021

Korat officials accuse Tesco store of concealing outbreak for 26 days

Published : August 18, 2021

PM’s order could sink controversial deal for Chinese ATKs

Published : August 18, 2021

The long awaited Covid-19 self-test kits | The wrap up-weekly

Published : August 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: chalengpot[email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.