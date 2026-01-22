Smoke halts Special Express No.7 to Chiang Mai in Lopburi

A Special Express Train No.7 (Daewoo diesel railcar), operating the Krung Thep Aphiwat–Chiang Mai route, suffered a sudden engine malfunction and was forced to stop at Lopburi 2 (Tha Wung) station, leaving passengers stranded.

Reports said the incident occurred on 22 January 2026 at 09:18 as the train was arriving at or passing through Lopburi 2 (Tha Wung). Thick smoke was seen billowing from the train, alarming passengers on board. Train staff ordered an immediate stop to carry out safety checks, and the service—which normally runs as a high-speed special express—was abruptly halted mid-journey.

As of the latest update, Train No.7 remained stationary at Lopburi 2 (Tha Wung) and could not continue. Passengers bound for Chiang Mai were left waiting at the station.

Passengers were transferred to coaches, with the State Railway arranging buses to drop passengers at stations along the route up to Chiang Mai. It also said that, at 11:20, an update indicated a replacement three-car Daewoo set had been dispatched from Bangkok and was travelling to Lopburi 2 (Tha Wung) to collect passengers from Train No.7.

Photo credit: Arunnarat (passenger on Train No. 7); Rotfai Thai (TrainThailand); Sgt Sarawut Somsakunphan