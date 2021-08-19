Thursday, August 19, 2021

Father of shot teen files complaint, believes shooter was a mere hooligan

The father of a 14-year-old boy, who was shot near Din Daeng police station in Bangkok, visited the station on Wednesday to file a complaint against the shooter.

On Monday afternoon, the Thalu Fah pro-democracy group had gathered at Victory Monument in a bid to march to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s residence to demand his resignation.

Crowd-control police blocked the group in Din Daeng before a violent clash broke out.

Reports say that after the protesters dispersed at curfew time, there was a gathering before the police station. The 14-year-old was shot in his right shoulder as he drove past the station on his way back home.

Chunhawan Homya, the father, said his son is now “safe”.

The teen told him he was attacked by a group of teenagers but that they were not among the protesters. So the father believes they could be mere “hooligans”.

Chunhawan’s lawyer said the case is not a hard one for Din Daeng police to solve as there are several CCTV cameras around the area where the boy was shot.

Published : August 19, 2021

By : The Nation

